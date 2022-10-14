Jammu, Oct 14 (PTI) As part of a public outreach programme, Union Minister of state for health Bharati Pravin Pawar on Friday took stock of healthcare facilities in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pawar said the government is committed to develop Jammu and Kashmir and numerous innovative steps are being initiated in this regard which are yielding tangible results.

Also Read | World Sight Day 2022: Unique Blind Walk in Chandigarh To Support Eye Donation.

Bharati inspected district hospital Reasi and stressed on institutional deliveries and Ayushman Bharat Health Scheme benefits for the common masses.

During the inspection, Director Health, Saleem-ul-Rehman gave a detailed powerpoint presentation of various facilities available at district hospital and other health institutions of the district, an official spokesman said.

Also Read | India Successfully Launches Submarine Launched Ballistic Missile From INS Arihant.

He said the minister was briefed about the health indicators, details of the OPDs, IPDs, status of the major operations conducted, details of the benefits provided under Ayushman Bharat and status of oxygen generation plants in the district.

The minister also inspected the blood bank, new emergency room, ICU, CT Scan, Dialysis Centre and Audiometry Room and interacted with staff members and patients, the spokesman said.

After the inspection, the minister also inaugurated an exhibition of the General Zorawar Singh Memorial Trust at the district auditorium complex.

The Minister also inspected various stalls setup by different departments related to the schemes and services provided by the departments.

The Minister later distributed small commercial vehicles under ‘Mumkin Scheme', a tractor, some agricultural implements and tricycles were also distributed to the specially abled persons, the spokesman said.

The Minister also interacted with the beneficiaries of different schemes and emphasized upon the officers to make sincere and dedicated efforts towards taking the benefits of all government schemes to the targeted sections of the society.

Later on, Bharati Pawar interacted with the District Development Council and took a review meeting with the officers of various departments of Reasi district, the spokesman said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)