New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Union Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Minister of State (MoS) for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti on Saturday celebrated Bhai Dooj at the former's residence.

Speaking to ANI, Naqvi extended his wishes to the entire country on this occasion and remarked that traditions and festivals like this made the country 'Ek Bharat, Shresth Bharat'.

"Sadhvi Ji visits me every year and gives me blessings, be it on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan or Bhai Dooj. I am very grateful for this," he stated.

Wishing Naqvi a long life, Jyoti said, "I wish him a very long life, may he stay healthy and take this country on the path of development. India is a country of multiple traditions and cultures. Today is the day that marks the relationship between a brother and sister. Traditions like these tie our country together."

Bhai Dooj, the festival symbolising the love of brother-sister, is being celebrated all over the country today. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony and brothers offer gifts to their sisters.

Bhai Dooj is also known as Bhau Beej and Bhathru Dwithiya. As per Hindu traditions, it is believed that Goddess Yamuna fed her brother Yamraj on Kartik Dwitiya at her own home. Since then this day is known as Yama Dwitiya. (ANI)

