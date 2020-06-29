New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The government on Monday night issued guidelines for the month-long 'Unlock 2' -- the "phased re-opening" of activities that had been barred to contain the coronavirus spread in the country -- and said educational institutions, Metro Rail services, cinema halls and gyms will continue to remain closed.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued detailed guidelines that will be applicable from July 1 after the 'Unlock 1' phase ends on June 30.

The fresh guidelines said schools, colleges and coaching institutions will remain closed till July 31.

It added metro rail, cinema halls, gymnasiums, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places will also remain shut.

Similarly, social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will continue to be disallowed.

"Dates for opening of these will be decided separately, based on the assessment of the situation," the home ministry said.

Domestic and international (under the Vande Bharat mission) flights and passenger trains, already operational in a limited manner, will be further expanded in a calibrated manner, it said.

The new guidelines, the ministry said, are based on feedback received from states and union territories and extensive consultations held with related central ministries and departments.

"Lockdown shall continue to be implemented strictly in the containment zones till July 31. These zones are required to be carefully demarcated by the state, UT governments with a view to contain the spread of COVID-19, after taking into consideration the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare," it said.

Within the containment zones, strict perimeter control shall be maintained and only essential activities allowed, the guidelines said.

