New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Stating that COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness in mortality prevention has been measured, the Union Health Ministry informed on Thursday that one dose is 98.9 per cent effective and if both doses are administered then its efficacy increases to 99.3 per cent.

The Health Ministry added that unvaccinated individuals account for 92 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in 2022.

Addressing a press conference today, Director General of the Indian Council of Medical Research, Dr Balram Bhargava said, "Vaccine effectiveness in mortality prevention has been measured. The first dose is responsible for 98.9 per cent vaccine effectiveness and if both doses are given then it is 99.3 per cent effective."

The Health Ministry mentioned that India witnessed a considerably lower number of COVID-19 deaths due to vaccine development, rapid deployment, acceptance, wide coverage.

"74 per cent of adolescents aged 15-18 years have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 39 per cent of the population has been administered with both doses. India witnessed a considerably lower number of COVID-19 deaths due to vaccine development, rapid deployment, acceptance, wide coverage. Unvaccinated individuals account for 92 per cent of COVID-19 deaths in 2022," he said.

Meanwhile, the ministry earlier today informed that India reported 6,561 new COVID-19 cases and 142 deaths in the last 24 hours.

According to the ministry's health bulletin, the active caseload stands at 77,152 and it comprises 0.18 per cent of total infections. The total recoveries stand at 14,947 in the last 24 hours increasing it to 4,23,53,620. The recovery rate is at 98.62 per cent.

The daily positivity rate is 0.96 per cent and the weekly positivity rate is 0.99 per cent in the country. As many as 178.02 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide vaccination drive. With 8.82 samples collected in the last 24 hours, the tally crossed 77 crores in the country. (ANI)

