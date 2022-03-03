Realme has launched the V25 smartphone today in the home country. The latest offering is introduced as the successor to the Realme V15 5G, which was launched last year. The device is the brand's first phone with a photochromic back panel. It will be available for purchase in China from March 4, 2022. Realme Narzo 50 To Go on Sale Today in India, Check Offers Here.

Realme V25 features a 6.6-inch LTPO display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC coupled with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it sports a 64MP primary lens, a depth camera and a macro snapper. Upfront, there is a 16MP selfie camera.

The handset comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Realme V25 is claimed to provide 0 to 50 percent with a 27-minute charge. Connectivity options include 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, a 3.5mm audio jack and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Moreover, the back panel of the smartphone changes from blue to red when exposed to sunlight. Coming to the pricing, Realme V25 is priced at CNY 1,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant.

