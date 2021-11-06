Mathura (UP), Nov 6 (PTI) Over one lakh pilgrims and local devotees took a dip at different ghats of Yamuna river on Yam Dwitiya festival on Saturday.

"At least 1.25 lakh pilgrims have taken a dip in the holy Yamuna at Vishram Ghat," Navneet Singh Chahal, District Magistrate, Mathura said.

Also Read | Diwali 2021: Kolkata Police Seize 208 Kg Explosives, Arrest 210 People For Bursting Firecrackers.

To avoid congestion, pilgrims and locals also bathed at other ghats of Yamuna along with those in Gokul, Vrindavan and rural areas of the district.

There was no untoward incident reported owing to foolproof planning, the DM claimed.

Also Read | Baby With A Tail: Brazilian Baby Born With a 'True Human Tail' With Ball Shaped Mass At The End.

After bathing in the river, pilgrims also paid their obeisance in Yamuna Yamraj temple located at the banks.

People from different parts of the country came in for the festival including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Bihar.

If a brother and sister jointly take a dip in the holy river at Vishram Ghat, it is said to open the gates of salvation, a local priest said quoting a famous legend.

The boons, on the request of his sister Yamuna, were granted by Yamraj as he was said to be pleased with her owing to the hospitality extended during to his visit on the auspicious day, the priest added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)