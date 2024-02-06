Sonbhadra (UP), Feb 6 (PTI) A court here on Tuesday sentenced two naxalites to life imprisonment in cases registered against them under the Arm's Act in 2012.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Ahsanullah Khan also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 on Munna Vishwakarma, a resident of Sonbhadra district, and Ajit Kol, a resident of Chandauli district.

Additional District Government Counsel Vinod Kumar Pathak said, "Acting on a tip-off, the then Superintendent of Police Subhash Chandra Dubey along with adequate police force and CRPF, on the intervening night of May23 and 24, 2012 cordoned off Kanhaura jungle, where they spotted some people moving with arms."

"When the SP asked them to surrender, they fired at the police. Subsequently, the police also fired in self-defence. The firing lasted for around two hours. As the firing from the naxalites ended, police arrested the two, while the rest fled from the spot," he said.

A case was registered against Vishwakarma and Kol under the Arm's Act and they were sent to jail, Pathak said.

