Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 31 (PTI) Two men were arrested and another escaped after a brief exchange of fire with police following an alleged robbery in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district on Monday, officials said.

Three assailants came on a motorcycle and stole Rs 90,000 cash from a man near a sugar mill in Thana Bhawan area of the district, Shamli Superintendent of Police Sukirti Madhav Mishra said.

After getting information regarding the loot, a police team surrounded the robbers as they attempted to escape from the place and a brief encounter took place, he said.

In the encounter, two of the accused -- Aleem and Farukh -- sustained bullet injuries and have subsequently been admitted to hospital, the police officer said, adding that the third accused Waseem fled the spot.

Police recovered a part of the looted cash worth Rs 52,000 while the motorcycle used in the crime and two pistols have been seized.

Meanwhile, the SP has announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for the police team for their "good work".

A search is on to trace the missing accused.

