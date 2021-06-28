Fatehpur (UP), Jun 28 (PTI) Two youths were arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Ghazipur police station area of the district, police said.

Station House Officer Arjun Singh said the girl was gang-raped in a village here on Friday and a case was registered against the accused on Saturday.

He said medical examination of the girl had confirmed rape.

