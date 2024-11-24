Gautam Buddh Nagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 24 (ANI): As many as eight people were injured after a canter hit two cars on the Yamuna Expressway on the route from Agra to Noida in the Gautam Buddh Nagar district, said an official.

The injured have been identified as Hansa Patel, Kanchan Patel, Garima Gupta, Sanjay Malik, Deepak Bhareja, Vishakha Tripathi, Shyama Tripathi and Krishna Tripathi.

Also Read | Gujarat Horror: Teenager Sodomised, Body Thrown Into Pond After Murder by Cousin, His Friend in Panchmahal; Accused Duo Arrested.

According to the District Police Commissionerate, "A canter on the Yamuna Expressway near the 8 kilometer board on the way from Agra to Noida, hit two cars from behind, injuring eight people."

The police official said that the injured and their companions were travelling to Vrindavan in a group and were en route to Vrindavan from Delhi.

Also Read | Delhi Police Constable Murder Case: Main Accused in Murder of Constable Kiranpal Killed, Another Injured During Encounter in Sangam Vihar.

Following the incident, concerned officials arrived at the spot of the incident and the injured were sent to the hospital immediately.

The reason for the accident has not been ascertained as yet.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

Earlier on Thursday, a truck and a double decker bus collided under the Tappal police station on the Yamuna expressway in Aligarh, police officials confirmed.

"The double decker bus was travelling from Delhi to Azamgarh. During this time, the incident took place due to a massive collision between a truck and a double decker due to fog. The truck was trying to overtake the bus. The accident occured under the Tappal Police Station area on the Yamuna expressway," Chief Officer, Khair, Varun Kumar said.

The 15 injured people were admitted to the nearby Kailash Hospital in Jewar for treatment. Post mortem of the deceased was also filed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)