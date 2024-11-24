Surat, November 24: In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy was sodomised and killed by his cousin and his friend in Gujarat's Panchmahal. The accused duo threw the teenager's dead body into a pond after killing him. The Gujarat Police arrested two men on Saturday, November 23, in connection with the incident. A third accused in the case is a Child in Conflict with Law (CCL).

According to a report published by Indian Express, the victim is a cousin of the prime accused. On Thursday, November 21, the accused asked the juvenile accused to bring along the victim to a deserted location in their village in Panchmahal. As told, the juvenile accused took the victim to the spot around 9 am on Thursday. After bringing the victim to the spot, the juvenile accused left the spot. Following this, the two accused allegedly sodomised and strangulated him. Surat Incest Horror: Teenage Brother Rapes, Impregnates 13-Year-Old Sister After Watching Intimate Scenes in TV Serials, Detained.

During initial investigations, local authorities were informed by residents that both accused were known for their notorious activities in the area. However, according to Police Inspector Gadhvi, "As of now, we have not come across any of their past crime history." The victim was reported missing after failing to return home on Thursday night. His family began searching for him on Friday morning. Authorities later recovered his body from a nearby pond, prompting the start of a criminal investigation. Gujarat Shocker: Painter Rapes Minor Girls After Luring Them With Chocolates And Biscuits in Kheda, Films Act; Police Find ‘Hundreds of Obscene Videos’ on His Phone.

During the probe, police identified the juvenile as a key suspect. During questioning, the juvenile confessed to leading the victim to the second accused. Once cornered, the other accused also admitted to their involvement in the crime. Police said the juvenile accused will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board as per procedure, while the two arrested accused will be produced before a magistrate court on Sunday.

