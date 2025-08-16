Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 16 (ANI): Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday paid tributes to warrior queen Avantibai Lodhi on her birth anniversary by garlanding her statue in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday paid tribute to freedom fighter Rani Avantibai Lodhi on her birth anniversary by garlanding her statue.He also announced that a new women's PAC battalion in Badaun has been named in her honour.

The Chief Minister called Rani Avantibai Lodhi a symbol of courage and sacrifice in India's freedom struggle and said her legacy continues to inspire every Indian.

Speaking to the reporters, Yogi Adityanath said, "Today is the birth anniversary of the great warrior Rani Avantibai Lodhi. On this occasion, I pay my tributes to her memory. Warrior queen Avantibai Lodhi led a great struggle to overthrow the tyrannical rule of that time for India's independence. Her struggle and sacrifice are an inspiration for every Indian."

"The double-engine government, with a sense of reverence and respect for warrior queen Avantibai Lodhi, has established a new PAC battalion in Badaun, dedicated to women, named after warrior queen Rani Avantibai Lodhi," he added.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, and BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary also paid tribute by offering flowers at Rani Avanti Bai Lodhi's statue.

Earlier, the Chief Minister also paid floral tribute to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

He called Vajpayee a visionary leader who gave a new direction to Indian politics through his decades-long service and always upheld India's values and identity, whether in power or opposition.

Speaking to the reporters, Yogi Adityanath said, "I pay my humble tribute to former Prime Minister of India, Atal Ji, on his death anniversary. Late Atal Ji's 6 decades of political work gave a new direction to the entire Indian politics. What should be the model of India's life values, ideals and development in India? How should India and Indianness be given respect on the global stage? Whether late Atal Ji was in power or in opposition, he always kept these things in mind and provided his leadership." (ANI)

