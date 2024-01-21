Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 21 (ANI): Ayodhya Municipal Corporation has started the process of establishing a solid waste management facility with the capacity to handle 200 tonnes per day (TPD) of the waste generated.

As part of this initiative, the establishment and operation of the solid waste management facility for a period of seven years will be carried out through agencies and contractors.

Notably, the duration of this project may be extended for an additional four years based on performance, and it will involve the complete disposal of waste in accordance with a zero-waste discharge pattern through processes such as wet waste processing, dry waste processing, and sanitary landfills, the press release said.

According to the action plan prepared by Ayodhya Municipal Corporation, a waste management facility will be established for both wet and dry waste, adhering to the standards of the Swachh Bharat Mission.

This includes the establishment of a sanitary landfill within the site. This facility will be set up in Pikhrauli, Ayodhya, and applications have been invited through the Request for Proposal (RFP) process to complete the waste management processes. The establishment of this facility will be aligned with zero-waste discharge procedures, emphasising not only waste disposal but also recycling processes, the statement said.

