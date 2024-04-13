Balrampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 13 (ANI): Balrampur district police authorities are running a special training camp for young aspirants of the police, armed forces, and paramilitary forces. This special camp aims to facilitate employment opportunities for youth in the region by providing free training.

According to officials, the special camp, aimed at preparing candidates for the physical and written exams, has garnered significant participation, with over 400 youths from across the district registering for the training.

Participating youths arrive at the Police Parade Ground as early as five in the morning. Many youths, undeterred by distance, travel 20 to 30 kilometres to attend the training sessions.

The training sessions are organised under the supervision of SSP Dr Lal Umed Singh, who personally oversees the progress at the parade ground.

Expressing their gratitude, female participants highlight the upcoming recruitment opportunities in the police department and other armed forces.

They also lauded the initiative for providing free training, comparing it with the hefty fees often associated with similar programmes in big cities.

"Many of the participants travel for 20 to 30 kilometres and reach the Police Parade Ground at 5 in the morning. Despite the rigorous four-hour training, their enthusiasm remains high, and they show up for the training the next morning. The faces of the youth reflect enthusiasm--not the tiredness of the training," Khusboo, one of the trainees, told ANI.

"The training curriculum includes exercises, running, high jump, long jump, and general knowledge sessions, ensuring comprehensive preparation. We are also given tips on how to keep our bodies fit," Ramesh, another trainee, said.

Trainers emphasise the allure of joining the uniformed forces for youth, underscoring the importance of physical fitness and knowledge enhancement.

"The initiative aims to streamline the recruitment process and equip candidates with the necessary skills to excel in the exams. The initiative has been brought forward so that the youth do not have to wander for the preparation of the uniform force, and they are ready for the recruitment," Chandra Prakash Rajput, one of the trainers, said.

Speaking to ANI, SSP Balrampur Dr Lal Umed Singh emphasised the importance of providing accessible training opportunities for youth aspiring to join the uniformed forces.

"With duties assigned to five employees of the police department, the training incorporates a strategic approach to prepare candidates for the recruitment examinations," he said. The emphasis is on ensuring that candidates face no obstacles during the recruitment process, the SSP added. (ANI)

