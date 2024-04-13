New Delhi, April 13: Esports, especially skill-based gaming, do not require any regulation and must remain free to flourish under an organised and legal structure, thus creating more avenues for the youth while delivering world-class innovations in the sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. In a free-wheeling chat with some of the leading Indian gamers, PM Modi said that gaming should create more avenues for youth, who can consider it as a viable career option.

“Regulation won’t help for the esports industry which can create multiple career options for our youth. It must grow under an organised, legal structure. The time is to understand the world of gaming, and mould it to our country’s needs”, PM Modi emphasised. “I want to uplift the nation to a level that by 2047, the middle class does not require any unnecessary government intervention,” the Prime Minister noted. PM Narendra Modi’s Advice on How Indian Gaming Industry Should Progress Was Inspiring: Creators.

PM Narendra Modi Talking About Game Aimed At Global Warming:

Today, world leaders talk about global warming and climate change. People talk about various solutions, but I have presented something different to the world, and that is Mission LiFE! Now, envision a game aimed at addressing global climate issues, where the gamer explores… pic.twitter.com/Lz2OlKgAOH — BJP (@BJP4India) April 13, 2024

The creators hailed PM Modi’s vision of recognising creativity in skill-based gaming, which is a definitive boost for them. They said that it is time to take gaming ahead and inspire others. Elon Musk India Visit: Tesla CEO To Meet PM Narendra Modi, Announces Major EV Investments Projected To Reach USD 3.6 Billion in Revenue in India by 2030.

“Gaming started only a few years ago and is now a viable career option for some of us. The perception has changed towards gaming,” the gaming creators told PM Modi.

