Gorakhpur (UP), Jul 15: The bodies of two school students were recovered from the railway tracks near Suthni village here, police said on Friday.

Sub-Inspector, Khajnai police station, Ram Pravesh Singh said the bodies have been identified as Rinku Maurya, a class 12 student, and Ajay Chaurasia, who was in Class 11.

Prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide, he said. Police sources said both were having an affair and wanted to marry but their families were against it.

Their bodies were recovered from Basti-Gorakhpur railway track on Thursday, the official said, adding that a bag which had their mobile phones was also recovered.

Both were students of the same school. The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, police said.

