On Friday, the Karnataka Government issues a notification stating that photography and videography in Government offices are prohibited. The official notification said that photography and videography create problems for female employees by the general public who make videos and click photos.

Check tweet:

A notification by the Government of Karnataka states that photography and videography in Government offices are prohibited as it creates problems for female employees by the general public who makes videos and click photos. — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)