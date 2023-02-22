Lucknow, Feb 22 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government in its budget presented on Wednesday made a special allocation for metro rail projects in Agra, Kanpur and the Delhi-Meerut RRTS project.

"A budgetary provision of Rs 585 crore made for the Kanpur Metro Rail Project and provision of Rs 465 crore made for the Agra Metro Rail Project," a statement issued by the government said.

For the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Corridor Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project, Rs 1,306 crore have been proposed, the statement said.

The government has also made a proposal of Rs 100 crore for the implementation of metro rail projects in Varanasi, Gorakhpur and other cities, according to the statement.

Besides metro rail, provisions have also been made for development of ropeways in Varanasi and other cities, it said.

"Budgetary provision of Rs 150 crore made for developing infrastructure facilities in the development area of Lucknow and the development area and city area of all the development authorities of the state and for the development of ropeway service in Varanasi and other cities," according to the statement.

