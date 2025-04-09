Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): The Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday announced a two-per cent increase in the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees, effective January 1, 2025, from 53 per cent to 55 per cent.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath also posted about the announcement on X and said that the decision would benefit around 16 lakh employees.

He emphasized that protecting the interests of state employees is the government's top priority.

"In the same sequence, today it has been decided by the Uttar Pradesh Government to increase the Dearness Allowance being given to the State employees at the rate of 53% to 55% from January 1, 2025. Around 16 lakh employees will benefit from this decision. Hearty congratulations to all of you!" CM Yogi said.

Recently, on March 28, the Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved release of an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners with effect from January 1, 2025 representing an increase of two per cent over the existing rate of 53 per cent of the Basic Pay or Pension to compensate against price rise.

Addressing a press conference after a meeting of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the decision will benefit about 48.66 lakh Central Government employees and 66.55 lakh pensioners.

The combined impact on the exchequer on account of the increase in both Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief would be Rs. 6614.04 crore per annum.

This increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the seventh Central Pay Commission, an official release said.

On April 4, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state government will grant an additional 2 per cent Dearness Allowance (DA) to its employees and pensioners. The decision will be effective from January 1, 2025. (ANI)

