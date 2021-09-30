Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30 (ANI): Days after the Kanpur incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the dismissal of police officers/personnel from service who are involved in very serious crimes.

According to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), following the Kanpur incident, CM has ordered the dismissal from service of police officers/personnel who are involved in very serious crimes. Tainted personnel will not be deputed to important positions in the field.

Recently there have been complaints of some police officers/personnel indulging in illegal activities.

The Chief Minister has said that this is not acceptable at all.

"There should be no place for such people in the police department. Identify such people with proof and provide a list. Action will be taken against all as per rules," said Yogi Adityanath.

Earlier on September 28, a Kanpur based businessman died during a raid at a hotel room in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur, following which six policemen were suspended.

"Six police personnel have been suspended for negligence during a raid at a hotel room, in which a man was injured. He was later hospitalised but succumbed to injuries. The matter to be probed by SP North," said Gorakhpur Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada.

As per the post mortem report, businessman Manish Gupta sustained injuries on the face, head and several other parts of the body. (ANI)

