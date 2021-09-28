New Delhi, September 28: Cyclone Shaheen will be the next cyclone after Gulab. The name of the cyclone i.e. 'Shaheen' is given by Qatar, a country in the Middle East. The meaning of the word 'Shaheen' is 'royal white falcon' or Hawk (Garuda). The name 'Shaheen' is widespread in the Middle East. The new list of tropical cyclone names has been adopted by WMO/ESCAP Panel Member Countries in April 2020. The next five cyclones after Cyclone Gulab that would occur over the North Indian Ocean including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea are Cyclone Shaheen, Cyclone Jawad, Cyclone Asani, Cyclone Sitrang and Cyclone Mandous. Check All Cyclone Names in the New List.

The new list of tropical cyclone names has been adopted by WMO/ESCAP Panel Member Countries in April 2020. The list of names is used for naming tropical cyclones that occur over the North Indian Ocean including the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Cyclone Gulab, Shaheen and More: Check List of Cyclone Names That Would Occur Over the North Indian Ocean Including Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea.

The remnant of Cyclonic Storm 'Gulab' continued to move westward after battering coastal Odisha, Andhra, Chhattisgarh and lay over Maharashtra as Depression on early Monday. The IMD said that there appears another cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal off the Myanmar coast due to which a low-pressure area is likely to form over Northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal & adjoining Bangladesh coasts during next 12 hours.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its weather forecast on Tuesday stated that the Deep Depression, the same remnant of Cyclonic Storm Gulab, weakened into a Depression over north Telangana and adjoining south Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha by Monday evening. By Tuesday evening, it is likely to move west-northwestwards and weaken into a well-marked LPA and finally emerge into the northeast Arabian Sea near Gujarat coast on September 30, where - the IMD said - there is a likelihood for the system to further intensity over the northeast Arabian Sea during subsequent 24 hours.

The IMD said that the situation where a single system in the Northern Indian Ocean can create two cyclones is not unprecedented. In case of re-intensification of the remnant, a new name is given to the system.

