Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 10 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday inaugurated Vidhan Sabha's renovated dome ahead of the Monsoon Session of Uttar Pradesh Assembly that will commence tomorrow.

He also inaugurated the newly renovated Assembly Mandap, Assembly Hall No. 15, and the VIP lounge.

Following the inauguration, the CM participated in an all-party meeting to discuss the upcoming Monsoon Session.

Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana convened the all-party meeting before the monsoon session, in which, alongwith CM Yogi, leaders from both the ruling side and the opposition were present.

Key issues were discussed during the session. Present at the meeting were Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, Leader of Opposition Mata Prasad Pandey, Minister Sanjay Nishad, Om Prakash Rajbhar, Congress MLA Aradhana Mishra, BSP MLA Umashankar Singh, MLA Kunwar Raghuraj Pratap Singh, among others.

The Monsoon Session of the Uttar Pradesh Vidhan Sabha is scheduled to begin from August 11, as per an order issued by the Assembly Secretariat on July 26.

The order stated, "Sri Rajyapal, Uttar Pradesh has summoned the Uttar Pradesh Eighteenth Vidhan Sabha to meet at 11.00 A.M. on Monday, the 11th August, 2025, in the Vidhan Sabha Mandap, Vidhan Bhawan, Lucknow for its Second Session of the year 2025".

The Assembly will now come under the surveillance of state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) cameras. It will start as a pilot project in this monsoon session and will be fully implemented from the upcoming winter session. Through this technology, not only security but also the presence, activities and performance of the MLAs will be analysed.

AI technology will make the working style of MLAs more transparent, and the world's most advanced cameras will be installed in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

These AI-based cameras will have facial recognition technology, enabling them to identify the names and faces registered in the list of MLAs. Also, a detailed profile of every MLA will be fed into the system, which will include name, party, constituency, gender, date of birth, photo and other personal details.

With the help of AI technology, it will be recorded which MLA came to the assembly, for how long he stayed, on how many topics he spoke and which topics he covered in the speech. Not only this, but AI will also do topic-based content analysis.

Speaker of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly, Satish Mahana, described this entire system as a positive initiative. He said, "This is not a step of monitoring, but to increase transparency and accountability. MLAs are anyway under the surveillance of the public, so no one should have any objection."

Earlier this year, the Budget Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly was held from February 18 to March 5. The session lasted over three weeks, during which the state's ₹8 lakh crore budget for 2025-26 was presented.

Meanwhile, on Friday, CM Yogi Adityanath visited Kakori Shaheed Memorial, dedicated to freedom fighters of 'Kakori Kand', for the closing ceremony on the 100th anniversary of the historic event.

CM Yogi also celebrated Raksha Bandhan with young girls. Deputy CM KP Maurya and State Minister Jaiveer Singh were also present at the event. He also planted a tree sapling at the Kakori Shaheed Memorial.

The Kakori Train Action or Kakori Conspiracy was a train robbery that took place at Kakori, a village near Lucknow, on 9 August 1925 during the Indian Independence Movement against the British colonial rule. Hindustan Republican Association organised the robbery, and more than 40 persons were arrested in this incident. They were finally sentenced to death by the British government, and also severe punishments were given to those people who helped with this incident.

The Uttar Pradesh government, under CM Yogi, renamed the 'Kakori Kand' to 'Kakori Train action' in 2021, as the word 'Kand' denotes a sense of insult to this incident under India's Independence struggle, said the UP government officials.

Earlier, on Thursday, CM Yogi Adityanath inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 222 development projects worth Rs 659 crore in Bahjoi, Sambhal district.

While addressing a large public gathering, he spoke on the preservation of Sambhal's religious heritage, historical injustices, and political opponents.

Describing Sambhal as a symbol of Hindu faith, CM Yogi targeted foreign invaders, Congress, and Samajwadi Party, warning that "those who sin with Sambhal will face severe punishment for their actions." (ANI)

