Chandauli (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath plants saplings under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, at the Chandauli Collectorate Auditorium on Thursday.

Several officials were present at the ceremony where the CM Adityanath did the plantation.

Also Read | India Successfully Test-Fires Short-Range Ballistic Missiles Prithvi-II and Agni-I From Odisha Coast, Say Defence Sources.

Earlier, the 'One District, One River' campaign, launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was reported to have started gaining momentum across the state, with visible outcomes emerging from various districts.

A key focus of the initiative, reviving extinct rivers, is showing promising results, reflecting the deep cultural reverence India holds for rivers, not just as water bodies, but as life-giving entities.

Also Read | 'Arvind Kejriwal Used Government Funds to Buy Mobiles Costing Up to INR 1.63 Lakh', Claims Delhi Minister Ashish Sood.

In this spirit, Pili Nadi, a tributary of the Gomti River in Jaunpur, has been revived through a collective public effort. Once choked and forgotten, the river is now flowing once again, gradually regaining its original form. Saplings have been planted along its banks to maintain ecological balance and provide long-term benefits to farmers by enhancing soil fertility and water availability, a release said on Tuesday.

According to the release, Jaunpur District Magistrate Dinesh Chandra Singh highlighted that, under the leadership of CM Yogi and the One District, One River initiative, the restoration of Pili Nadi has emerged as a model public movement.

The 61.2 km-long river, with 43 km flowing through Jaunpur, originates from Dehuna village in Badlapur tehsil and meanders through villages such as Bhalua, Khanpur, Bahur, Sirikna, and Rampur before merging into the Gomti River near Belwan. From a cultural perspective, Pili Nadi holds a deep connection with Jaunpur's identity.

As part of the revival campaign held from June 11 to July 2, a 25-km stretch of the river was rejuvenated through community participation and awareness.

A key highlight of the campaign was the restoration of the ancient Shiva temple in Deoria village, situated on the banks of the river. This renovation, timed ahead of the auspicious month of Sawan, is expected to further strengthen local religious sentiments, according to the official statement.

Jaunpur DM Dinesh Chandra Singh also noted that Pili Nadi originates from the Muraini Lake located between Sultanpur and Pratapgarh. While the river's total length is approximately 70 km, 43 km of it runs through Jaunpur.

Furthermore, in line with CM Yogi's Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam campaign, 11,000 saplings have already been planted along both sides of the river, with a target of 51,000 to be completed by August 15.

This revival effort is not just an environmental success, but a boost for local agriculture. With enhanced water availability, nearby farmers will have improved irrigation support, which will help increase crop yields and ensure sustainable livelihoods. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)