Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath asked officials on Thursday to conclude the Gorakhpur Link Expressway project within the scheduled time-frame and directed for completing the land acquisition process for it on priority.

Reviewing the progress of the construction of the package-1 of the 91.35 km-long Gorakhpur Link Expressway at Sikriganj, the chief minister asked the officials to complete the project within the scheduled time-frame and said strict action will be taken in case of laxity and a delay in the works, a government spokesperson said.

Adityanath later inspected the under-construction Ghagra bridge at Kamhariya and directed to ensure a timely completion of the project.

Officers of the construction firms assured him that the Gorakhpur Link Expressway, which is being constructed at a total sanctioned cost of Rs 5,876.68 crore under two packages, would be completed by March, 2022.

