Greater Noida/Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday said that tap water will reach every household in Bundelkhand by December this year.

Speaking at the five-day India Water Week-2022, which was inaugurated by President Draupadi Murmu in Greater Noida on Tuesday, Yogi said that provision of tap water connections in the dry and arid areas of Vindhya and Bundelkhand is going on war footing under Har Ghar Nal Yojana of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the exercise will be completed in December this year.

CM Yogi said that several steps have been taken under the Namami Gange project to clean the Ganga and the Sisamau sewer point in Kanpur, where the river was the most polluted in the state due to release of a huge amount of waste on a daily basis, has become a selfie point.

According to the Uttar Pradesh CM, the changes are visible in Kashi as well due to the Namami Gange project. He added, earlier the water of river Ganga was not fit for drinking, but today even dolphins, which had deserted the river due to pollution, are seen in the river. The Namami Gange Project has restored cleanliness and unobstructed, continuous flow of the Ganga, he pointed out.

Governor Anandiben Patel and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also present in the programme.

According to CM Yogi, there is adequate availability of water in the state.

Yogi Adityanath said that water conservation was one of the resolutions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he became the Prime Minister and the outcomes of his resolve are for everyone to see today. The CM said that Uttar Pradesh has adequate water resources and availability of water.

"Earlier Vindhya and Bundelkhand region of the state were considered dark areas in terms of water harvesting. In these areas, we have taken adequate measures regarding water harvesting in the last few years," he added.

CM Yogi said that more than 60 rivers have been revived in the state so far.

He said that a large area of Uttar Pradesh is covered by rivers originating from the Himalayas, which carry enough silt with them, due to which many rivers were on the verge of extinction. "We revived them and gave them new life. So far more than 60 rivers have been revived in the state. The Kumbh in Prayagraj took place on the banks of the confluence of the Ganges, in which devotees and saints realised for the first time after decades that the water of the Ganga was fit for consumption.

CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh is the first state where plastic thermocol has been banned.

"Efforts are being made at different levels for water conservation in the state in view of increasing population. Pure drinking water is the biggest need to save lives today. Keeping this in mind, so far the work of Amrit Sarovar has been completed in 58 gram panchayats in the state and it is being taken forward rapidly on a war footing," he added. (ANI)

