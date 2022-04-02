Lucknow, Apr 2 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday extended greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of the Muslim holy month of Ramzan.

Also Read | New COVID-19 Mutant ‘XE’: No Need to Push Panic Button, But Keep Close Watch, Says TIGS Director Rakesh Mishra.

In his congratulatory message, the Chief Minister said "in the holy days of Ramzan, the values of patience, self-discipline, tolerance and simplicity gain strength along with the feeling of mutual love and brotherhood".

An official release also quoted Adityanath as saying that Uttar Pradesh is an example of harmony, brotherhood and cultural unity and keeping this heritage and tradition intact, people should take all precautions in view of the corona infection while performing religious rituals during Ramzan.

Also Read | Ramzan Moon Sighted, Muslims in India to Begin Fasting From Tomorrow.

With the sighting of the moon on Saturday evening, the holy month of Ramzan begins on Sunday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)