Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 31 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will start the polio immunisation campaign 2021 on Sunday from Lucknow's Dufferin hospital, an official release said.

He will give polio drops to several children.

The release said the campaign will subsequently start across all the districts in the state.

"Children up to 5 years of age will be administered the polio drops. Around 3.40 crore children will be administered polio drops across Uttar Pradesh tomorrow," it said.

Chief Medical Superintendent of Dufferin hospital Sudha Verma said that the polio campaign will be rolled out adhering to the COVID-19 safety norms.

Director General (Family Welfare) Rakesh Dubey said, "The state has 1,10,000 polio booths. Besides, 69,000 teams have been constituted who will visit houses in the state to give polio drops." (ANI)

