Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 22 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials of the concerned districts to carry out relief work with full promptness in view of storms, rain, and hailstorms, as per a release.

The CM has stated that officials should visit the affected areas, conduct surveys, and closely monitor the relief efforts.

In cases of loss of human or animal life due to lightning, storms, or rain-related disasters, immediate distribution of relief funds should be ensured to the affected families. Proper medical treatment should be provided to the injured.

Instructions have also been sent to officials to assess crop damage through surveys and send reports to the government so that further action can be taken. He further directed that in case of waterlogging, proper arrangements for drainage should be made on a priority basis.

Earlier on May 21, Yogi Adityanath reviewed the current status of COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh in light of the emerging global and national concerns surrounding the latest JN.1 subvariant.

The Chief Minister reassured the public that there is no immediate cause for concern in the state; however, he emphasised that, given the global context, vigilance and precaution remain essential.

According to the official release, Chief Minister Adityanath noted that the Central government has issued no new advisory regarding COVID-19. Still, considering the rising number of JN.1 cases in Thailand, Singapore, and Hong Kong, he stressed the need for continued surveillance in Uttar Pradesh. He instructed all medical colleges, district hospitals, and health units across the state to remain on high alert and be fully prepared to handle any potential emergency.

Highlighting the infrastructure developed during previous waves of the pandemic, the Chief Minister directed that the 10-bed ICUs, ventilators, and oxygen plants established in district hospitals must always remain operational.

He emphasized the importance of regular testing and timely maintenance of these critical facilities. Furthermore, he called for the continued training and effective deployment of health workers, recognizing their commendable contributions during the pandemic.

Chief Minister Adityanath also instructed relevant departments to begin preparations to prevent seasonal communicable diseases such as dengue, malaria, and kala-azar. He directed the Health Department, Medical Education Department, and local administration to work closely to ensure proactive measures are in place.

Concluding the review, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reiterated that the Uttar Pradesh government is fully prepared and committed to addressing all potential health challenges, including COVID-19. He assured that the state's healthcare system remains alert, capable, and equipped to safeguard public health. (ANI)

