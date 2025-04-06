Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday flagged off special vehicles for the Nasha Mukti campaign from Gorakhnath Temple.

The CM also held a 'Janata Darshan' and heard the people's grievances, further instructing officials to resolve their problems.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025: Festival Being Celebrated Today With Religious Fervour, Devotees Throng Temples Across Country (Watch Videos).

The CM also extended heartfelt wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Ram Navami.

In a post shared on the social media platform X, the Chief Minister wrote, "Happy Shri Ram Navami to all Rama devotees and residents of the state on the holy birthday of the soul of India, the ideal of humanity, the best form of religion, our adorable dignity Purushottam Lord Shri Ram! Ram is in the faith, dignity and philosophy of India. Ram is the formula of India's 'Unity in Diversity.'

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, April 6, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Sunday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"May the grace of Lord Rama, the center of faith of the people, rest upon the universe. I pray that everyone will be well. This holy festival of Shri Ram Navami is an opportunity to resolve to translate the teachings and ideals of the dignified Purushottam Lord Shri Ram into our personality. Hail to the merciful Lord Sri Rama!" he further said.

On this auspicious occasion, devotees gathered in large numbers at the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya to offer prayers. Aarti was performed at 3 a.m., and throughout the day, the temple saw a steady stream of worshippers.

This day is marked as the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri. Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das said, "I would like to extend greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami.

Aarti took place in the morning at 3 am. Devotees in large numbers are offering prayers at the temple on the occasion of Ram Navami. Today is the birthday of Lord Ram, and I extend best wishes to all the devotees. I will pray for the welfare of the world."

Devotees also thronged the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami on Sunday morning. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)