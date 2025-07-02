Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 2 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a 'Janta Darshan' on Wednesday at the Gorakhnath Temple premises, where he listened to the grievances of people from various districts and assured prompt redressal.

The visuals from the event showed CM Yogi interacting directly with citizens and hearing their concerns.

Also Read | Kolkata Gang-Rape Case: Police Custody of 3 Accused Monojit Mishra, Zaib Ahmed and Pramit Mukherjee Extended Till July 8.

CM Yogi Adityanath's office shared an X post and wrote, "Public service is the highest priority of Maharaj Ji. Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj today listened to the problems of the general public from various districts during the 'Janata Darshan' at the @GorakhnathMndr premises. Maharaj Ji has given necessary instructions to the concerned officials for the prompt and effective resolution of public issues."

The Chief Minister had also conducted a similar 'Janta Darshan' on Tuesday at the Gorakhnath Temple.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 02, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

"A symbol of dedicated commitment to public welfare - 'Janta Darshan'. Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath Ji Maharaj listened to the problems of people from various districts at the 'Janta Darshan' organised today at the @GorakhnathMndr premises. Maharaj Ji has given necessary instructions to the concerned officials for the prompt resolution of public issues," CM Yogi Adityanath's office wrote on X.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, attending the inauguration of the Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University in Gorakhpur, CM Yogi Adityanath said that Ayurveda and Unani are progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the gathering, CM Yogi said, "Today is a historic day for the entire region when the President has inaugurated Guru Gorakhnath AYUSH University. We all know that before 2014, India's healthcare service was not globally recognised. We are thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for combining Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, Yoga and Naturopathy, and creating the AYUSH ministry in the country."

"Ayurveda and Unani, which were lagging, are progressing today, and the state government will take them forward," he added.

Discussing the AYUSH system and Indian medicine, he stated that the government plans to establish AYUSH Universities in six Commissionerates.

He said, "If we talk about India's AYUSH system, Rasa Shastra was originated by Lord Gorakhnath Nath. We have six such Commissionerates in the state where the AYUSH system is not established; we will build AYUSH Universities there too."

"We will establish the AYUSH system, which can give life to a person, so that we can move towards better health," CM Yogi added.

President Droupadi Murmu inaugurated the AYUSH University on Tuesday in Gorakhpur. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)