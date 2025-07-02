Kolkata, July 2: The Kolkata FF Result of all rounds (bazis) will be published on websites such as kolkataff.com and kolkataff.in after each bazi is completed. Lottery players taking part in today's Kolkata Fatafat, popularly called Kolkata FF, can visit the portals mentioned above or simply find the winning numbers of each round in the Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart (Kolkata FF Result Chart) of July 2, 2025, provided below.

A Satta Matka-style lottery, the Kolkata FF is also referred to as "Fatafat" by lottery enthusiasts. The Kolkata Fatafat lottery game is exclusive to Kolkata only. This means the speculative lottery demands players to be physically present in West Bengal's capital city to take part in the Kolkata FF game. A unique USP of Kolkata Fatafat lottery is that it is played on all seven days of the week. Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 01, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Kolkata Fatafat Result Chart for July 2, 2025

1st Bazi 10:03 AM 2nd Bazi 11:33 AM 3rd Bazi 01:03 PM 4th Bazi 02:33 PM

5th Bazi 04:03 PM 6th Bazi 05:33 PM 7th Bazi 07:03 PM 8th Bazi 08:33 PM

Organised by Kolkata's civic authorities, the Kolkata FF lottery games require players to choose numbers and place bets. As mentioned above, Kolkata Fatafat lottery consists of eight rounds - 1st bazi, 2nd bazi, 3rd bazi, 4th bazi, 5th bazi, 6th bazi, 7th bazi and 8th bazi. The results of the eight "bazis" of Kolkata FF are announced every 90 minutes, with the result of the first "bazi" declared at 10:03 AM and the last bazi's result published at 8:33 PM. Kolkata Fatafat Result Time: Check Timings of Kolkata FF Result Charts Announcement for All 8 Bazis Played in Morning, Evening and Night.

Kolkata FF lottery is among the few lotteries, such as Nagaland State Lotteries, Sikkim State Lotteries, and Kerala State Lotteries, that are played on a daily basis. It must be noted that lotteries are legal in several states, including West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Kerala, Goa, and Maharashtra. However, gambling and betting are banned.

We advise readers and lottery players to exercise caution as lottery games offer rewards but also come with financial risks, which could potentially lead to legal and monetary consequences.

