Yogi Adityanath pays tribute to former UP CM Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary (Photo/ANI)

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday paid tribute to former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and former Union Minister late Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna on his death anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Yogi hailed his contribution to the development of the state and said that he made continuous efforts to promote social public awareness.

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"Today is the death anniversary of the freedom fighter, Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna. On this occasion, on behalf of the Uttar Pradesh government and the people of Uttar Pradesh, I pay tribute to him...He made continuous efforts to promote social public awareness," Yogi Adityanath said.

CM Yogi underlined Bahuguna's efforts to advance social awareness and national consciousness in independent India.

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"Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna continuously made efforts to vigorously advance social awareness and national consciousness along with the independence of the country... In independent India, as a public representative, as the Chief Minister in the state government and as a Union Minister, he did many remarkable works," he said.

"The work initiated by him, whatever he did as a public representative, Chief Minister, Union Minister, were decisions taken for the welfare of every section of the society, prosperity of the country and the common people... I pay tribute to him on behalf of the state government and the people of the state," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak was also present at the occasion.

Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna was a Congress leader and was elected as CM of Uttar Pradesh in 1973.(ANI)

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