Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 18 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed 10,000 appointment letters in the Health Department within one and a half months under Mission Rozgar, according to a press release from the CM’s office.

The distribution began on June 9, when 7, 182 ANM health workers received their appointment letters, followed by 1,442 staff nurses at SGPGI on June 10.

The newly selected Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) health worker candidates, on Tuesday, expressed their heartfelt gratitude to CM Yogi Adityanath for making their dreams come true by not allowing any unfair practices or financial obligations in the granting of jobs.

They expressed immense pride and joy at having been selected based solely on their merits.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath distributed appointment letters to 1573 ANM health workers who were selected by the Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission on Tuesday.

“The joy was also visible on the faces of the newly selected recipients of appointment letters. They acknowledged that their dreams came true due to the Yogi government's impartiality and fairness. The government's commitment to providing jobs solely on the basis of merit has brought hope and satisfaction to middle-class families,” read a press release from the CM’s office.

Continuing this commendable effort, on July 18, an additional 1,573 ANM health workers were given appointment letters, culminating in the fulfilment of the dreams of 10,197 aspiring youths, all achieved through a transparent and equitable process.

“Representing diverse regions, the new appointees namely Ekta Patel, Mamta Yadav, Aparna Shukla, Anupam Singh, Pratapgarh's Ragini Srivastava, Pratibha Tripathi of Lucknow, and Swati Singh of Sultanpur thanked CM Yogi wholeheartedly for ensuring an absolutely transparent and impartial selection process in the state because of which eligible persons are able to get jobs today, read the release. (ANI)

