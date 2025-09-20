Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday launched 'Mission Shakti-5.0' in Lucknow, emphasising the state's transformative strides in women's safety, education, and nutrition since 2017.

Addressing a gathering, the Chief Minister underscored the shift from insecurity to empowerment for girls and women, crediting sustained government efforts against mafia influences.

CM Yogi recalled the pre-2017 challenges faced by daughters in the state and also praised the overhaul of Anganwadi centres, noting improvements in nutrition and community-led operations.

"Every girl pursuing higher education now carries a tablet. This is the new change. In 2017, daughters weren't safe. They faced threats to their own safety. Their employment was robbed. And what was the state of schools? What was the state of Anganwadi centres? Today, Anganwadi centres provide hot meals and nutrition, and this program isn't run by some infamous contractor; it's a program we fought for. It was a long battle. We repeatedly faced attacks from various mafia groups," he said.

He further elaborated on the resolution of the prolonged struggle through judicial intervention and its benefits for women's employment.

"But we fought this battle all the way to the Supreme Court and brought it back. Women's volunteer groups will run it, and it will provide employment and, honestly, advance this program. And today, I'm happy that we're able to move this program forward..."

The new phase of Mission Shakti will commence with the upcoming Sharadiya Navratri on September 22 and will continue for 30 days, according to an official release.

Since its inception in 2020, Mission Shakti has delivered significant results in strengthening women's security and empowerment across Uttar Pradesh. With four successful phases already completed, this new chapter aims to deepen outreach and impact.

Chairing a high-level meeting with senior officials on Wednesday, the Chief Minister directed that the upcoming campaign should include extensive programs carried out through close interdepartmental coordination. He stressed the need to enhance foot patrolling and ensure that all PRV-112 vehicles remain continuously active on the roads. (ANI)

