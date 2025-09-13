Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 13 (ANI): On the occasion of the 17th death anniversary of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya Swami Haryacharya Ji Maharaj, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid heartfelt tributes during a commemorative event held in the sacred city of Ayodhya Dham.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister highlighted the revered saint's contributions to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement and the spiritual legacy of Sanatan Dharma.

"It is a great privilege to come to the holy land of Ayodhya Dham and pay my respects to this sacred soil," said Yogi Adityanath.

He stated that the recent visit of Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Chandra Ram Gulam and a high-level delegation to Ayodhya, noting their darshan of Shri Ram Lalla at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

"They sought information about how many years it took to rebuild the Ram Temple in Ayodhya. I informed them that it took approximately 500 years. For 500 years, a community of believers struggled continuously under challenging circumstances for their faith and ultimately achieved victory," he stated.

The Chief Minister emphasized the significance of the grand Ram Temple and the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Shri Ram Lalla's idol, describing it as a "monumental achievement."

He added, "The resolve was to build the Ram Temple, and there were revered saints whose every word echoed a single mantra: 'Ram Lalla, we will come, and we will build the temple there.' The penance and struggle of those revered saints have culminated in the form of the magnificent Ram Temple in Ayodhya, which we all have the privilege to witness today."

Reflecting on his personal association with Swami Haryacharya Ji Maharaj, Yogi Adityanath said, "In that tradition of revered saints, I had the opportunity to be associated with the programs of Gorakshapeeth for a long time, receiving the guidance of Jagadguru Ramanandacharya, the revered Swami Haryacharya Ji Maharaj. His guidance was available to me every year in every program associated with Gorakshapeeth. He possessed wisdom, the strength to inspire values and ideals, and a burning passion for the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi."

The Chief Minister praised the revered saint's humility despite his esteemed position, stating, "Yet, with utmost simplicity and humility, despite occupying the prestigious position of Jagadguru, whenever the question of unity for Sanatan Dharma arose, he ensured his participation in those programs with complete humility."

He further remarked, "On the occasion of the seventeenth anniversary of such a revered Gurudev, Jagadguru Ramanandacharya, the revered Swami Haryacharya Ji Maharaj, we have the privilege today to remember him and pay our respects, and with deep humility, I offer my heartfelt tributes to him on this new platform."

Yogi Adityanath also expressed that the realization of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya brings solace to the souls of saints like Swami Haryacharya Ji Maharaj.

"Today, the souls of all those revered saints must be experiencing ultimate peace as they witness Shri Ram Lalla enshrined in Ayodhya. This resolve belonged to millions of Sanatan Dharma followers, but it has been fulfilled as the fruition of the penance and struggles of those saints. Seeing the Ram Temple take concrete form today must bring them supreme peace," he said. (ANI)

