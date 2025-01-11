Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 11 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak extended his congratulations to everyone on the first anniversary of the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"... Today, according to the religious date, one year (of Pran Pratishtha ceremony) is being completed. I congratulate everyone on this occasion...," Pathak told ANI on Saturday. "Greetings to everyone." Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday wished the people.

The Prime Minister called the temple a "great heritage of our culture and spirituality."

"Best wishes to all the countrymen on the first anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya. This temple, built after centuries of sacrifice, penance and struggle, is a great heritage of our culture and spirituality," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"I am confident that this divine and magnificent Ram temple will become a great inspiration in the accomplishment of the resolution of a developed India," he added.

The three-day celebrations commence today following the alignment of the Hindu calendar. Last year, this sacred event was celebrated on Kurma Dwadashi during the Shukla Paksha of the Hindu calendar's Paush month. This year, the Shukla Paksha falls on January 11.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate the event by performing the Abhishek of Ram Lalla.

The day will start with Agnihotra with mantras from Shukla Yajurveda. It will be followed by chanting of 6 lakh Shri Ram Mantra along with the recitation of the Ram Raksha Stotra and Hanuman Chalisa.

At Temple Ground Floor, 'Rag Seva' will be organised from 3 pm to 5 pm, followed by a congratulations song at 6 pm. Similarly, Musical Manas recitation will take place on the first floor of the passenger convenience centre.

A Ram Katha has also been planned at the 'Angad Tila' inside the temple premises, followed by a Manas Discourse and cultural program.

According to the Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, over 2 lakh devotees visited the temple on January 1, the first day of the year, to offer their prayers.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Lord Ram was held on January 22, 2024, with the main rituals performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled after the rituals.

The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width is 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum on the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.

Lakhs of devotees have been flocking to Ayodhya since the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla. The number of daily visitors to the Hanumangarhi Ram Temple has also been increasing rapidly. (ANI)

