New Delhi, January 11: Amazon Great Republic Day sale for 2025 is scheduled to begin on January 13 in India. The Great Republic Day Sale will come with a wide range of discounts across different product categories. During the Amazon sale, customers can expect to find various offers, deals, and discounts on a variety of products, which will allow them to save money on products they may be interested in buying.

Customers who are keen to shop can expect a variety of deals across several categories, including smartphones, electronic appliances, fashion and beauty items, as well as everyday essentials. The sale will offer customers a chance to browse a wide selection of products from brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, boAt, Sony, LG, and more. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: From Dates to Exciting Deals and Discount Offers, Here’s All You Need Know.

The Amazon Great Republic Day sale will run from January 13 to January 19, starting at 12 PM on January 13 in India. The sale will give a chance to take advantage of the special deals available during the period. Additionally, Amazon Prime members will benefit from early access of the sale to start their shopping 12 hours before other customers. Customers can get a 10% instant discount when they use SBI Credit cards or make EMI transactions during the sale. Additionally, there will be rewards for customers who have a chance to earn up to INR 5,000 when shopping and making payments by using Amazon Pay. Flipkart Republic Day Sale 2025: From Dates to Exciting Deals and Discount Offers, Know What to Expect From Flipkart Monumental Sale Coming Ahead of R-Day.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2025: Deals and Offers on Smartphones

During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale, customers will get deals on smartphones from a variety of brands, which will include Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Realme, Xiaomi, POCO, Motorola, HONOR, Lava, iQOO, and more. For those interested in premium smartphones, the iPhone 15 will likely be available starting at INR 56,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra 5G may start at INR 69,999. Additionally, customers can find offers on the latest smartphone launches, such as the OnePlus 13 and the OnePlus 13R. Customers can expect to save up to INR 7,000 through exchange offers on selected devices.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 11, 2025 12:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).