New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): 12 immovable properties worth Rs 30.86 crore allegedly belonging to promoters, directors, and guarantors of Gangotri Enterprises namely former MLA Vinay Shankar Tiwari and two others have been attached, an official statement issued by ED said on Monday.

According to ED, the immovable properties attached are in the form of commercial space, residential houses, and agricultural lands which are spread across many cities of Uttar Pradesh such as the districts of Lucknow, Noida, and Gorakhpur in UP.

Also Read | Bihar Board 12th Result 2024: BSEB Likely To Announce Class 12 Results Soon on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, Know How to Check.

"The properties attached are registered in the name of Gangotri Enterprises, Royal Empire Marketing Pvt Ltd, Kandarp Construction Pvt Ltd Reeta Tiwari who are the main accused in the case," ED said.

ED said that it initiated the investigation based on an FIR registered by CBI, AC-V, New Delhi against Gangotri Enterprises Ltd. and its promoters, directors, and guarantors.

Also Read | Odisha Court Awards 18 Months Jail to Shree Lingaraj Temple Priest for Sexually Harassing Woman Foreign Tourist.

ED investigation revealed that Gangotri Enterprises Ltd in collusion with its promoters/directors/guarantors fraudulently availed credit facilities to the tune of Rs 1129.44 crore, a statement said.

Earlier, in this case, ED said that it had conducted searches at 10 premises on February 23, 2024, where incriminating documents related to various properties bought out of siphoned-off funds were found and seized.

"A provisional attachment order dated 17.11.2023 was also issued attaching multiple immovable properties worth Rs. 72.08 Crore in this case. Total consolidated value of attached properties in this case till now stands at Rs. 102.94 Crore," ED said.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)