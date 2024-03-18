Patna, March 18: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is expected to announce the date and time for the Class 12th or Intermediate final examination soon. Once declared, the students who took the Bihar Board 12th Exams 2024 can check their results on the official website of BSEB on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. CUET UG 2024 to Be Postponed Due to Lok Sabha Elections 2024? Know What UGC Chairman M Jagadesh Kumar Said.

According to the information available, these results are expected by March end, and those for Class 10 or Matric will be declared a week later. The BSEB will announce the date and time of the result on Facebook and X (Twitter). It will hold a press conference to announce the names of the board exam toppers, pass percentages, and other details. After that, the result link will be activated on the board website.

How to Check Bihar Board 12th Result 2024:

Visit the official website at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Click on the Inter (Class 12th) result link.

Enter the roll code and roll number.

Check subject-wise marks and download the page.

Take a printout for future use.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) released the answer keys to the objective-type questions asked in the Inter examination on March 2. Candidates were asked to raise objections to the answer keys, if any, through the BSEB's official website. The last deadline to raise objections was March 5, 2024.

An official update on the Bihar board 12th or Inter results date and time is awaited. In 2023, BSEB Inter exams ended on February 11, and results were declared on March 21. This year, the Class 12th final exams ended on February 12 and results are expected next.

