Etawah (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 5 (ANI): In an effort to mitigate the impact of the ongoing heatwave in the district, Etawah District Magistrate Avnish Rai outlined a series of measures including coordination with local municipalities, nagar panchayats, and the Disaster Management Department to ensure water supply, spraying of water, and filling reservoirs.

Speaking to ANI, DM Avnish Rai also assured that hospitals are prepared to treat heatstroke victims, urging the public to take the necessary precautions and stay safe during the extreme heat.

"By cooperating with all our municipalities, nagar panchayats, gram panchayats and Disaster Management Department, we will make all efforts of mitigation like spraying water, ensuring water supply in case of shortage, and filling water in reservoirs. If someone suffers a heat stroke, then arrangements are being made in all our hospitals for treatment," he said.

"I appeal to the people to make every effort to protect themselves. We are making efforts to ensure that there is no loss of life during the heat wave," the Etawah DM said.

Recently, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) ruled out El Nino conditions for the upcoming monsoon but has warned of an exceptionally hot summer ahead. The latest forecast indicates above-normal temperatures and an increased number of heatwave days across several parts of the country from April to June 2025.

"We are not expecting El Nino conditions during the monsoon season. April- June to be hotter than usual, with more heatwave days likely in many states," said IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

IMD's forecast suggests that maximum temperatures will be above normal in most parts of India, except in some areas of west peninsular India, east-central India, and eastern India, where normal temperatures are likely. Minimum temperatures are also expected to remain above normal across most regions.

IMD forecasts predict that Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and northern Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will experience more heatwave days in April- June. (ANI)

