Bareilly, February 2: As many as five people, including Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Thakur Chandrapal, sustained injuries in fresh firing that broke out between two rival groups in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly, said the police on Friday. The incident occurred in Thiriya Nathmal village under the Baheri Police Station limits in Bareilly.

"Five people, including Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Thakur Chandrapal and four women, have been injured in a firing that broke out between two groups in Thiriya Nathmal village under the Baheri Police Station limits in Bareilly. One of the groups was led by the SP leader. The injured have been shifted to a private hospital in Bareilly," said Tejveer Singh, Circle Officer, Thiriya Nathmal. Celebratory Firing in Uttar Pradesh: 16-Year-Old Dalit Boy Dies of Gunshot Wound During Firing at Marriage Function in Pratapgarh.

"Meanwhile, two people involved in the clash have been detained by the police. Further probes are underway," added the Circle Officer. More details are awaited.

