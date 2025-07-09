Barabanki (UP), July 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel on Wednesday inaugurated the 'Khush-haal Van Maha Abhiyan 2025' by planting saplings at the Army campus near Barabanki railway station, officials said.

The event saw the plantation of various species of fruit-bearing, shade-giving, and medicinal plants.

Also Read | PM Modi Conferred With Brazil's Highest Civilian Award: Yogi Adityanath Congratulates Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Calls It 'Symbol of Bharat's Rising Global Stature'.

“Tree plantation is not a one-day affair but a step towards securing a better future for the coming generations,” Governor Patel said. She emphasised the collective responsibility of the society in ensuring proper care of the planted saplings.

During the event, District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi briefed the governor on preparations and monitoring arrangements at the plantation site.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for July 09, 2025 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Minister of State Satish Sharma and MLC Angad Singh also took part in the plantation drive. Students showcased posters and slogans promoting environmental awareness.

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a target of planting record 37 crore saplings on Wednesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)