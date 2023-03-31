Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 31 (ANI): 'Nivesh Sarathi', the Uttar Pradesh government's single-window clearance system will enable entrepreneurs investing in the state to receive the incentives online.

According to the official statement, all the incentives for entrepreneurs investing in the state will be processed online. The Online Incentive Management System will start functioning after entrepreneurs apply for incentives on the Nivesh Sarathi portal.

Also Read | Mumbai-Thane Traffic Update: Mumbra Bypass, Nashik Highway To Undergo Repairing Works From April 1, Check Alternate Routes for Hassle-Free Travel.

In case of any errors or issues during the process, the investors will also be able to review the application within 15 days and then the online incentives will be given to the investors as soon as the process of verification of the application is completed.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's government issued necessary guidelines for the effective implementation of the online incentive management system developed under the Nivesh Mitra portal for incentives and concessions given in various investment promotion policies. Apart from this, it has been asked to make the online incentive management system universally accessible, technology-enabled and multidimensional without human intervention and to implement it completely.

Also Read | Tyrannosaurus Rex Had Lips Covering Teeth, Study Finds.

As soon as the application form for obtaining departmental incentives and concessions is submitted through the online incentive management system process of the online application, the concerned officers of the nodal department will see the application in their log-in account. The concerned officers of all the nodal departments will be able to send the received applications to other departments for opinion.

After checking the application form by the concerned officer of the nodal department, if any shortcoming is found at any point, the entrepreneur will be sent for review after informing about those shortfalls. The entrepreneur will have to respond to the review within 15 days. If the entrepreneur does not provide the information sought in the review within 15 days, then the officer of the nodal department will be free to take further action on the application, the statement said.

After verification, the nodal department can select those applications which need to be included in the agenda note. The nodal department can send the applications to the competent level authorized committee by uploading the agenda note. After the approval of the authorized committee, the concerned department will be able to upload the copy of digitally signed LOC or signed Letter of Comfort (LOC) given against the application of the entrepreneur. Its update will also be visible to the entrepreneur on the dashboard located in his login ID. The entrepreneur will also get the facility to download the LOC.

Not only this, the department will recommend for disbursal of departmental incentives and concessions. If any report is required from any CA or any district level officer in relation to any application, then that too will be contacted through the portal itself.

As per the guidelines, all related incentives and concessions will be selected, approved and distributed through this system. Therefore, it will be mandatory for the beneficiary investors to register through Nivesh Sarathi to take benefits of the scheme and from April 15, 2023, all the work will be done only under the online Incentives Management System. No offline application will be accepted after April 15 2023.

For the smooth operation of the Online Incentive Management System, the cooperation of a team of web developers and technical experts will be taken by all concerned departments. Apart from this, a state-level committee will be constituted under the chairmanship of the Industrial Development Commissioner (IIDC) for the operation of the Online Incentives Management System and the resolution of related problems, in which Additional Chief Secretary, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary, Secretary and Chief Executive Officer and Additional Chief Executive Officer of Invest UP will prominently participate, added the statement. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)