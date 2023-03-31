Mumbai, March 31: Commuters travelling in and around Mumbai and Thane might face difficulties as authorities have undertaken the crucial revamp and strengthening work on the arterial Mumbra bypass and Nashik highway stretches in Thane. A traffic advisory with alternate routes was issued by the Mumbai Traffic Police for hassle-free travel.

The traffic advisory and diversions will be in place till the works are completed. However, freight vehicles carrying repair materials for these projects along with fire brigade, police, ambulance, and light four-wheeler vehicles of essential services will be exempted from these restrictions. Mumbai Police Extends Preventive Orders For City Till April 8, Check Full List of Prohibitions and Exemptions.

The repairing of the railway flyover near Retibandar will also be undertaken during the course. Similarly, work on asphalting and repairing expansion joints of the Kharegaon and Saket bridges will be undertaken. Renting a House in Mumbai? Police Issue Revised Guidelines, Eases Process To Submit Tenant's Details (Watch Video).

The Mumbra Bypass Road will be completely closed for vehicles starting April 1 resulting in major traffic diversions. Accordingly, all Nashik, Gujarat, or Bhiwandi bound vehicles coming from JNPT, Navi Mumbai, and Pune via Mahape will be diverted from Shilpata towards Mahape -Rabale - Airoli Mulund Bridge- Eastern Expressway and move towards their respective destinations using the Mulund Anandnagar - Majiwada - Ghodbunder Road.

Vehicles on the way towards Bhiwandi need to take a right turn from Kapurbavdi circle to proceed via Kasheli - Kalher - Anjur Chowk. The simultaneous repair works on the two arterial roads are likely to end up in traffic snarls for commuters on the Ghodbunder road.

