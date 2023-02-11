Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 11 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that Uttar Pradesh is not the same state that it used to be six years ago and that it boasts of the best infrastructure in the country.

"It is New India's 'New Uttar Pradesh', which is ready to play the role of growth engine of the country by imbibing the mantra of 'Reform, Perform, Transform' of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi," CM Yogi said.

Also Read | Behbal Kalan Firing: Committed To Ensure Justice in 2015 Police Firing Incidents, Says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

CM Yogi who met a delegation of investors from Singapore on the sidelines of the ongoing GIS 2023, said that Uttar Pradesh is also endowed with the most fertile land and water resources in the country.

"Every district here has its own special products. We have taken forward these traditional products in the form of One District One Product (ODOP). Due to this, there has been a huge increase in the exports of the state," he said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Travel 10,800 KM To Address 10 Public Meetings and Launch Multiple Development Initiatives in 90 Hours.

Welcoming the delegation, CM Yogi said that Singapore has an important contribution to India's independence.

He said that Singapore was also the first country to join GIS-23 as a partner country.

According to Yogi, the way investments were coming to UP, the state's economy was set to grow to USD 1 trillion by the year 2027.

CM Yogi said that there were immense possibilities in the spirituality and eco-tourism sectors in Uttar Pradesh, pointing out that one crore tourists are coming to Varanasi every month following the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor.

He said that since the commencement of the construction work of the Shri Ram temple in Ayodhya, the number of tourists has increased ten times.

"Vedic literature of India has been written in Naimish. We are developing Shuk Teerth in Hastinapur. The birthplace of Lord Krishna is being developed through the Braj Teerth Board. This will provide convenience to the tourists", the CM remarked.

"We have 9 airports operating here while work on ten others is in progress. Once all the airports become operational, UP will become the state with the largest number of airports in the country," he added.

He said that the government is also working on the waterways network. In public transport too. Delhi Meerut Rapid Rail is about to start soon.

CM Yogi said that Uttar Pradesh takes full care of the needs of its investors.

"Our industry-friendly policies have changed the industrial environment of the state. As per the needs of the industry, 25 sectoral policies have been prepared. The state government is providing all the necessary resources to the entrepreneurs for industrial development as per the vision of the Prime Minister," he said, adding that there are possibilities in the data centre and electronics sectors also. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)