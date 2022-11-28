Noida, Nov 28 (PTI) The land allotment to two educational institutes in Greater Noida has been cancelled due to non-payment of dues of over Rs 50 crore, officials said on Monday.

Besides, no construction has taken place on both plots so far, forcing the Greater Noida Industrial Development Authority (GNIDA) to take this action, according to an official statement.

One of the entities was allotted the land in 1999 while the other in 2014, the GNIDA said, adding that it will take the possession of the properties back and allot them afresh.

“The action has come following instructions of GNIDA Chief Executive Officer Ritu Maheshwari to cancel the allotment of allottees who have not paid the dues for a long time and have not completed the project,” said the statement.

GNIDA's additional CEO Aditi Singh said Priyadarshini College of Computer Science was allotted 28,750 square metres of land in 1999 in plot number-6A, Sector Knowledge Park I.

“The institution had to deposit about Rs 25.73 crore as premium amount and lease rent in lieu of this plot. The organization has so far deposited only about Rs 2.25 crore,” Singh said.

Several defaulter notices and cancellation notices were issued to the allottee between 2013 and 2020 but dues remained unpaid, she added.

The GNIDA has also cancelled the allotment of 20,000 square metres of land to Soho Food and Beverages (Soho Mascot Foundation) which was made in 2014 in Plot No. 07, Sector Techzone-7, to build the Greater Noida Educational Institute, Singh said.

“About Rs 20.08 crore premium and Rs 4.83 crore lease rent were due on this institution. Nine instalments were due. During this, defaulter notice and then cancellation notice were issued to the institution several times, but no response was given. As a result, its allotment has been cancelled,” the additional CEO said.

Maheshwari has also warned action against allottees in case of non-payment of dues or non-completion of project on allotment of land, according to the statement.

