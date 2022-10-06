Balrampur (UP), Oct 6 (PTI) A carcass of a leopard was found in a hilly stream in Bankatwa range of Sohelwa forest area here on Thursday, a senior official of the forest department said.

The villagers spotted the carcass lying in the Goria drain and informed the forest department, he said, adding after receiving the information a team left for the spot.

Bankatwa Range Officer Indbhan Sonkar said it appears that the leopard might have jumped into the mountain stream to hunt but due to the strong current of the water, it might have drowned and got washed away in the drain.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dr M Sem Maran said instructions have been given to conduct a post-mortem.

There is a strong possibility that he died due to excessive water entering his body however, the cause of death will only be ascertained after getting the report, the DFO said.

Inquiry proceedings have been started, he said, adding no injury mark has been found on the leopard's body.

