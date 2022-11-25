Lakhimpur Kheri (UP), Nov 25 (PTI) Two local Congress leader were booked on Friday for allegedly giving bum cheques to the kin of two teenage girls who were raped and brutally murdered, police said on Friday.

According to the complaint filed by the girls' brother, local Congress leaders YK Sharma and Virendra Kumar had given them two cheques worth Rs 2 lakh and Rs 1 lakh in assistance after the incident.

Also Read | West Bengal Government To Allow Transgenders To Apply for Govt Jobs Under General Category.

A third person named Amit Jani too has been named in the FIR. The money was offered on behalf of the UP Congress committee.

Police have booked the three under section 420 (cheating) of IPC and section 138 (cheque dishonouring) of negotiable instrument act (NIA), 1881, Additional superintendent of police (ASP) Arun Kumar Singh told reporters on Friday.

Also Read | Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Says Cabinet Expansion After Gujarat Assembly Elections 2022.

The girls were murdered after gangrape in a village here on September 14.

The complainant alleged that when he presented them in the bank, both cheques were dishonoured owing to "signature mismatch."

He alleged that another cheque of Rs 1 lakh was dishonoured by the bank due to “insufficient funds” in the account.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)