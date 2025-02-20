Sambhal (UP), Feb 20 (PTI) The main supplier of weapons during last year's violence in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal was arrested on Thursday, police said.

Superintendent of Police Krishna Kumar Vishnoi said so far, 79 people have been arrested in connection with the riots that erupted during a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal on November 24, 2024.

Gulam, son of Mukhtar and a resident of Deepa Sarai, was taken into custody for providing arms during the violence, the officer said, adding there are 20 cases registered against him.

"During interrogation, he revealed that on November 23, he spoke to one Sarik Sata, who instructed him to prevent the survey at any cost. Sata, who fled the country using a fake passport, was involved in selling stolen cars. Gulam received the weapons from him and used to supply them across India," Vishnoi told reporters.

Police recovered a 9mm pistol, two .32 bore pistols, and 15 live cartridges from Gulam, some of which were of Czechoslovakian and British origin.

"During the November 24 violence, their leaders told them that this (mosque) was a 500-year-old relic of Babur and must be protected. Additionally, they targeted a lawyer who frequently filed petitions, instructing that he be eliminated," Vishnoi added.

The accused had deleted significant data from his mobile phone, which will now be sent to a forensic lab. Police have also found videos related to gold smuggling on his device.

When asked about possible political links, Vishnoi said, "In the 2014 elections, Shafiqur Rahman Barq contested on a Samajwadi Party ticket. At his behest, Gulam carried out a firing incident against Suhail Iqbal, for which a case was registered against him. Gulam worked for the Sarik Sata gang while staying in India."

The police investigation also revealed several WhatsApp groups linked to the riots.

"One such group, named 'Sansad Sambhal,' had messages from November 22 calling people to gather. Some responded, while others did not. The matter is under investigation," Vishnoi said.

The accused reportedly communicated with Sata through the Zangi app and even contacted his wife multiple times on her mobile phone.

"We have seized Sarik Sata's wife's phone and interrogated her as well," the officer added.

Four people were killed in a riot that broke out on November 24 following a Court-ordered survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid in the Kot Garvi area of the city while several others were left injured in the episode.

