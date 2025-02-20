One of the rich traditions in school involves students delivering thoughts of the day during the morning assembly in schools to start the day with positivity. The incredible impact a few words of encouragement can have, especially for students striving to achieve their goals, is significant. That’s why we bring you a motivational thought of the day in English with meaning for students. The quote is explained to inspire learning, perseverance and self-belief. Scroll to find out thought of the day that you can share during the school assembly today, February 21, 2025.

A thoughtful quote is more than words. It is a guide to staying focused, overcoming challenges, and embracing growth. This motivational thought of the day for students serves as a powerful reminder to keep striving, even in the face of challenges.

Quote for Thought of the Day, February 21

“Believe in Yourself and All That You Are. Know That There Is Something Inside You That Is Greater Than Any Obstacle.”

A school assembly is an integral part of every student’s morning routine. Among many activities, one of the key elements is the thought of the day, which helps set a positive and inspiring tone for students. This quote encourages kids to think, reflect and begin their day on the right note.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 20, 2025 07:00 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).